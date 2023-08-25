Range Resources Corporation [RRC] stock Downgrade by Siebert Williams Shank analyst, price target now $38

Range Resources Corporation [NYSE: RRC] gained 0.84% on the last trading session, reaching $31.15 price per share at the time. The company report on July 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Range Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Range Resources Corporation represents 238.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.56 billion with the latest information. RRC stock price has been found in the range of $30.41 to $31.42.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, RRC reached a trading volume of 2239109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Range Resources Corporation [RRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRC shares is $34.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Siebert Williams Shank have made an estimate for Range Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Range Resources Corporation is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for RRC stock

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.62. With this latest performance, RRC shares gained by 0.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.16 for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.30, while it was recorded at 31.65 for the last single week of trading, and 27.29 for the last 200 days.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Range Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Range Resources Corporation go to 12.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Range Resources Corporation [RRC]

The top three institutional holders of RRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RRC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RRC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.