Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] gain 4.71% so far this year. What now?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE: PEB] price plunged by -3.24 percent to reach at -$0.47. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 7:15 AM that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Provides Operating Update.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today provided an update on recent operating trends.

Please visit https://investor.pebblebrookhotels.com/investor-presentations-1 to view the updated presentation the Company issued on its website with additional details on the current operating trends.

A sum of 2039937 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.15M shares. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares reached a high of $14.53 and dropped to a low of $14.01 until finishing in the latest session at $14.02.

The one-year PEB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.93. The average equity rating for PEB stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEB shares is $16.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEB stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEB in the course of the last twelve months was 20.31.

PEB Stock Performance Analysis:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.09. With this latest performance, PEB shares dropped by -1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.46 for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.17, while it was recorded at 14.40 for the last single week of trading, and 14.48 for the last 200 days.

PEB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust go to 9.00%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] Institutonal Ownership Details

