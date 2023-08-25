Opera Limited [OPRA] stock Initiated by Cowen analyst, price target now $10

Opera Limited [NASDAQ: OPRA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -15.31% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.16%. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Opera Reports Both Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Above Guidance in its Second Quarter 2023 Results.

10th consecutive quarter of 20+% revenue growth, exceeding the high end of previously issued guidance on both revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

Q2 revenue grew 21% year-over-year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22%.

Over the last 12 months, OPRA stock rose by 209.74%. The one-year Opera Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.29. The average equity rating for OPRA stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.17 billion, with 89.78 million shares outstanding and 54.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, OPRA stock reached a trading volume of 3861439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Opera Limited [OPRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPRA shares is $19.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Opera Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opera Limited is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPRA in the course of the last twelve months was 17.94.

OPRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Opera Limited [OPRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.16. With this latest performance, OPRA shares dropped by -26.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 209.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.66 for Opera Limited [OPRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.69, while it was recorded at 14.23 for the last single week of trading, and 11.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Opera Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Opera Limited [OPRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.45 and a Gross Margin at +56.77. Opera Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.54.

Return on Total Capital for OPRA is now 4.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Opera Limited [OPRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.88. Additionally, OPRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Opera Limited [OPRA] managed to generate an average of $24,845 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Opera Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Opera Limited [OPRA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OPRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in OPRA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in OPRA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.