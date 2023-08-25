Odeon lifts The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: PNC] slipped around -1.74 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $117.67 at the close of the session, down -1.46%. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 9:07 AM that New PNC Bank Survey of Employers, Employees Finds U.S. Business Productivity is Unexpected Casualty of Inflation.

90% of employees surveyed say they are negatively affected by inflation.

87% of employees worry about personal finances on the job.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock is now -25.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PNC Stock saw the intraday high of $121.441 and lowest of $117.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 170.27, which means current price is +6.67% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, PNC reached a trading volume of 3178158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNC shares is $141.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 2.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 111.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.74.

How has PNC stock performed recently?

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.72. With this latest performance, PNC shares dropped by -13.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.52 for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.89, while it was recorded at 120.45 for the last single week of trading, and 139.16 for the last 200 days.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.55. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.20.

Return on Total Capital for PNC is now 7.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.26. Additionally, PNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] managed to generate an average of $97,717 per employee.

Earnings analysis for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. go to -4.02%.

Insider trade positions for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]

The top three institutional holders of PNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.