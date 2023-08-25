Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] moved down -5.17: Why It’s Important

Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ: NTNX] slipped around -1.64 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $30.09 at the close of the session, down -5.17%. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Nutanix Simplifies Adoption of Generative AI with New Nutanix GPT-in-a-Box Solution.

AI infrastructure solution accelerates customers’ path to GPT and LLMs while keeping organizations in control of their data.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced the Nutanix GPT-in-a-Box™ solution for customers looking to jump-start their artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) innovation, while maintaining control over their data. The new offering, available today, is a full-stack software-defined AI-ready platform, along with services to help organizations size and configure hardware and software infrastructure suitable to deploy a curated set of large language models (LLMs) using the leading open source AI and MLOps frameworks on the Nutanix Cloud Platform™. It allows customers to easily procure AI-ready infrastructure to fine-tune and run generative pre-trained transformers (GPT), including LLMs at the edge or in their datacenter.

Nutanix Inc. stock is now 15.51% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NTNX Stock saw the intraday high of $31.9894 and lowest of $29.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.73, which means current price is +28.89% above from all time high which was touched on 08/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, NTNX reached a trading volume of 2014874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTNX shares is $34.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cleveland Research have made an estimate for Nutanix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutanix Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTNX in the course of the last twelve months was 38.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has NTNX stock performed recently?

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.46. With this latest performance, NTNX shares dropped by -1.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.97 for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.18, while it was recorded at 30.93 for the last single week of trading, and 27.71 for the last 200 days.

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.19 and a Gross Margin at +79.53. Nutanix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.45.

Return on Total Capital for NTNX is now -107.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -265.67. Additionally, NTNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 221.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] managed to generate an average of -$123,649 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Nutanix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]

The top three institutional holders of NTNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NTNX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NTNX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.