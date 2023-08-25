NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] Stock trading around $0.34 per share: What’s Next?

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: NRXP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.93% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.49%. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 4:01 PM that NRx Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Two near-term data catalysts expected in 2023.

Entered active collaboration with Alvogen Pharmaceuticals and Lotus Pharmaceuticals for global development and commercialization of NRX-101 in suicidal bipolar depression; potential for up to $330 million in milestones and double-digit royalties.

Over the last 12 months, NRXP stock dropped by -52.11%. The one-year NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.72. The average equity rating for NRXP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.67 million, with 81.70 million shares outstanding and 52.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 501.62K shares, NRXP stock reached a trading volume of 17650764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRXP shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01.

NRXP Stock Performance Analysis:

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, NRXP shares dropped by -9.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.52 for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4053, while it was recorded at 0.3136 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7897 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for NRXP is now -225.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -256.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -281.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -135.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.06. Additionally, NRXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.74.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] Institutonal Ownership Details

