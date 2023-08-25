NiSource Inc. [NI] Is Currently -0.72 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] loss -0.72% or -0.19 points to close at $26.33 with a heavy trading volume of 2220018 shares. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM that NiSource declares common and preferred stock dividends.

The board of directors of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) today declared a quarterly common stock dividend payment of 25 cents per share, payable November 20, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 31, 2023.

The board also declared today a dividend of $406.25 per share on the Corporation’s 6.50% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, equal to $0.40625 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock, is hereby declared, payable December 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 24, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $26.48, the shares rose to $26.895 and dropped to $26.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NI points out that the company has recorded -5.63% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, NI reached to a volume of 2220018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NiSource Inc. [NI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NiSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

Trading performance analysis for NI stock

NiSource Inc. [NI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, NI shares dropped by -7.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.89 for NiSource Inc. [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.25, while it was recorded at 26.40 for the last single week of trading, and 27.39 for the last 200 days.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NiSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc. go to 6.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at NiSource Inc. [NI]

The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.