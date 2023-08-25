NaaS Technology Inc. [NAAS] is 83.55% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NaaS Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: NAAS] jumped around 0.55 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.14 at the close of the session, up 8.35%. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM that NaaS Technology Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Swedish Leading EV Charging Infrastructure Supplier Charge Amps for $66.4M.

As a leading Sweden-born EV infrastructure supplier, Charge Amps has pioneered the market specializing in home and destination AC charging solutions. For over a decade, Charge Amps’ broad portfolio of intelligent, sustainable, user-friendly, and aesthetically pleasing product offerings has been proven by its 22% local market share with an established international footprint in 13 markets. Sustainability as the entrenched Company DNA is manifested throughout the whole production chain as well as other commitments being a participant of the UN Global Compact.

NaaS Technology Inc. stock is now 83.55% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NAAS Stock saw the intraday high of $7.26 and lowest of $6.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.78, which means current price is +87.89% above from all time high which was touched on 04/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 966.32K shares, NAAS reached a trading volume of 2218314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NaaS Technology Inc. [NAAS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for NaaS Technology Inc. is set at 0.52 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

How has NAAS stock performed recently?

NaaS Technology Inc. [NAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.02. With this latest performance, NAAS shares gained by 42.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.64 for NaaS Technology Inc. [NAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.72, while it was recorded at 6.59 for the last single week of trading, and 6.00 for the last 200 days.

NaaS Technology Inc. [NAAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NaaS Technology Inc. [NAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2658.87 and a Gross Margin at +6.64. NaaS Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6073.83.

Return on Total Capital for NAAS is now -520.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,245.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,406.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -1,021.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NaaS Technology Inc. [NAAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.33. Additionally, NAAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.52.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.NaaS Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for NaaS Technology Inc. [NAAS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NaaS Technology Inc. go to 24.57%.

Insider trade positions for NaaS Technology Inc. [NAAS]

The top three institutional holders of NAAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NAAS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NAAS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.