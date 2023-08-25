Market cap of WW International Inc. [WW] reaches 716.61M – now what?

WW International Inc. [NASDAQ: WW] closed the trading session at $9.32 on 08/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.21, while the highest price level was $9.77. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM that William Shrank, MD, Former Chief Medical Officer at Humana, to Join WW International, Inc. Board of Directors.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Dr. Shrank to the board,” said Thilo Semmelbauer, Chairman of the Board of WeightWatchers. “Dr. Shrank brings a wide range of healthcare experiences, including as a practicing physician and expertise in clinical outcomes for chronic conditions. He will further advance our thought leadership within the Clinical landscape for consumers, health providers, payers, and employers. WeightWatchers is evolving alongside science to cover the entire weight health spectrum and Dr. Shrank’s experience will help ensure we are doing so in an effective and sustainable way.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 141.45 percent and weekly performance of -6.80 percent. The stock has been moved at 134.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, WW reached to a volume of 2141959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WW International Inc. [WW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WW shares is $11.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for WW International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WW International Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for WW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76.

WW stock trade performance evaluation

WW International Inc. [WW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.80. With this latest performance, WW shares dropped by -19.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 134.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.59 for WW International Inc. [WW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.65, while it was recorded at 9.87 for the last single week of trading, and 6.07 for the last 200 days.

WW International Inc. [WW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

WW International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for WW International Inc. [WW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW International Inc. go to 15.00%.

WW International Inc. [WW]: Institutional Ownership

