Market cap of Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW] reaches 13.93M – now what?

Meiwu Technology Company Limited [NASDAQ: WNW] slipped around -0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.14 at the close of the session, down -11.87%. The company report on February 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Meiwu Technology Company Limited Received Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Bid Price Deficiency.

The notification received has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq. Under the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has until August 7, 2023, to regain compliance. If at any time during such 180-day period the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares is at least $1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited stock is now -26.18% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WNW Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1572 and lowest of $0.1261 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.70, which means current price is +11.82% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 178.47K shares, WNW reached a trading volume of 10112567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meiwu Technology Company Limited is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for WNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

How has WNW stock performed recently?

Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.53. With this latest performance, WNW shares dropped by -24.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.65 for Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1806, while it was recorded at 0.1552 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3908 for the last 200 days.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -95.42 and a Gross Margin at +8.16. Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100.85.

Return on Total Capital for WNW is now -47.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.66. Additionally, WNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW] managed to generate an average of -$208,906 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Insider trade positions for Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW]

The top three institutional holders of WNW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WNW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WNW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.