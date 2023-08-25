Market cap of Fortive Corporation [FTV] reaches 27.23B – now what?

Fortive Corporation [NYSE: FTV] price plunged by -2.24 percent to reach at -$1.74. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 5:15 PM that Fortive Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend on its Common Stock.

Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, payable on September 29, 2023 to common stockholders of record on September 1, 2023. Although Fortive expects to pay dividends on a quarterly basis, any subsequent declaration of dividends, including the amount, the record dates and the payment dates for any such future dividend payments, is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors.

A sum of 2188927 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.01M shares. Fortive Corporation shares reached a high of $78.01 and dropped to a low of $75.97 until finishing in the latest session at $76.05.

The one-year FTV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.82. The average equity rating for FTV stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fortive Corporation [FTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTV shares is $81.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Fortive Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortive Corporation is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTV in the course of the last twelve months was 22.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

FTV Stock Performance Analysis:

Fortive Corporation [FTV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.72. With this latest performance, FTV shares dropped by -0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.63 for Fortive Corporation [FTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.25, while it was recorded at 76.58 for the last single week of trading, and 68.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fortive Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortive Corporation [FTV] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.26 and a Gross Margin at +57.73. Fortive Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.96.

Return on Total Capital for FTV is now 7.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortive Corporation [FTV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.33. Additionally, FTV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortive Corporation [FTV] managed to generate an average of $41,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Fortive Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

FTV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortive Corporation go to 7.60%.

Fortive Corporation [FTV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FTV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FTV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.