Market cap of Cybin Inc. [CYBN] reaches 98.78M – now what?

Cybin Inc. [AMEX: CYBN] gained 0.13% or 0.0 points to close at $0.31 with a heavy trading volume of 2308401 shares. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 9:37 PM that Cybin Announces Renewed At-The-Market Equity Program of up to US$35 Million.

Cybin Inc. (NYSE American:CYBN) (NEO:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative psychedelic-based treatment options, announced today that it has renewed its previously established at-the-market equity program (the “ATM Program”) that allows Cybin to issue and sell up to US$35,000,000 of common shares (“Shares”) in the capital of the Company from treasury to the public, from time to time, through the Agents (as defined below). All Shares sold under the ATM Program will be sold in transactions that are deemed to be “at-the-market” distributions as defined in National Instrument 44-102 – Shelf Distributions, directly through the Neo Exchange Inc., now operating as Cboe Canada (the “NEO Exchange”), the NYSE American LLC or any other “marketplace” (as defined in National Instrument 21-101 Marketplace Operation) upon which the Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded, at the prevailing market price at the time of sale. Cybin intends to use the net proceeds from sales of Shares under the ATM Program, if any, for growth opportunities and working capital initiatives.

Distributions of Shares under the ATM Program, if any, will be made pursuant to the terms and conditions of an “at-the-market equity” distribution agreement (the “Distribution Agreement”) dated August 23, 2023 that the Company entered into with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (collectively, the “Agents”). The ATM Program will be effective until the earlier of the issuance and sale of all of the Shares issuable pursuant to the ATM Program and September 17, 2025 unless earlier terminated in accordance with the terms of the Distribution Agreement. The Company is not obligated to make any sales of Shares under the ATM Program and there can be no assurance as to when such sales will be completed, if ever. The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined in Cybin’s sole discretion and in accordance with the Distribution Agreement. As any Shares distributed under the ATM Program will be issued and sold at the prevailing market price at the time of the applicable sale, prices may vary among purchasers through the duration of the ATM Program. The completion of sales of Shares under the ATM Program will be subject to customary closing conditions, including the listing of such Shares on the NEO Exchange and the NYSE American LLC, and any required approvals of each exchange.

It opened the trading session at $0.30, the shares rose to $0.31 and dropped to $0.29, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CYBN points out that the company has recorded -35.63% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -47.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, CYBN reached to a volume of 2308401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cybin Inc. [CYBN]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cybin Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cybin Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for CYBN stock

Cybin Inc. [CYBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.56. With this latest performance, CYBN shares dropped by -22.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.72 for Cybin Inc. [CYBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3638, while it was recorded at 0.3108 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3726 for the last 200 days.

Cybin Inc. [CYBN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CYBN is now -82.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.85.

Cybin Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cybin Inc. [CYBN]

