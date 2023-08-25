Market cap of Concord Acquisition Corp II [CNDA] reaches 360.60M – now what?

Concord Acquisition Corp II [NYSE: CNDA] loss -0.29% or -0.03 points to close at $10.30 with a heavy trading volume of 16245236 shares.

It opened the trading session at $10.33, the shares rose to $10.36 and dropped to $10.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CNDA points out that the company has recorded 2.69% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -6.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 172.27K shares, CNDA reached to a volume of 16245236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Concord Acquisition Corp II [CNDA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Concord Acquisition Corp II is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for CNDA stock

Concord Acquisition Corp II [CNDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, CNDA shares dropped by -0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.92 for Concord Acquisition Corp II [CNDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.29, while it was recorded at 10.32 for the last single week of trading, and 10.08 for the last 200 days.

Concord Acquisition Corp II [CNDA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CNDA is now -0.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Concord Acquisition Corp II [CNDA] managed to generate an average of $7,260,444 per employee.Concord Acquisition Corp II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Concord Acquisition Corp II [CNDA]

The top three institutional holders of CNDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CNDA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CNDA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.