Market Analysts see VMware Inc. [VMW] falling to $119. Time to buy?

VMware Inc. [NYSE: VMW] price plunged by -1.21 percent to reach at -$1.99. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 12:32 PM that VMware Puts the Power of Generative AI Within Reach of Any Enterprise.

Unveils VMware Private AI to Accelerate New Generation of Apps.

Expands Collaboration with NVIDIA to Build Generative AI Platform Running on VMware Cloud Infrastructure.

A sum of 2573964 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.73M shares. VMware Inc. shares reached a high of $167.76 and dropped to a low of $161.90 until finishing in the latest session at $162.00.

The one-year VMW stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.15. The average equity rating for VMW stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on VMware Inc. [VMW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMW shares is $145.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMW stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for VMware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VMware Inc. is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for VMW in the course of the last twelve months was 15.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

VMW Stock Performance Analysis:

VMware Inc. [VMW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.21. With this latest performance, VMW shares gained by 2.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.35 for VMware Inc. [VMW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.65, while it was recorded at 161.07 for the last single week of trading, and 129.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VMware Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VMware Inc. [VMW] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.21 and a Gross Margin at +80.88. VMware Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.84.

Return on Total Capital for VMW is now 15.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 399.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VMware Inc. [VMW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 748.17. Additionally, VMW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 673.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VMware Inc. [VMW] managed to generate an average of $34,308 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.VMware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

VMW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMware Inc. go to 10.84%.

VMware Inc. [VMW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VMW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VMW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VMW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.