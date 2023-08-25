Market Analysts see Mattel Inc. [MAT] gaining to $26. Time to buy?

Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.35% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.11%. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 2:23 PM that Mattel’s All-New Animated Series Barbie: A Touch of Magic Debuts September 14.

Coming to Netflix September 14, Barbie: A Touch of Magic delivers fantasy, friendship, and new, original music while revisiting the world of Barbie DreamHouse Adventures.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today that Barbie is returning to Malibu with all new adventures – and a bit of magic – with the brand new animated series, Barbie: A Touch of Magic, premiering September 14 on Netflix. As Barbie “Malibu” Roberts and Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts forge new friendships and embark on mystical adventures at the shore, they soon discover that magic and fantasy fill every corner of their world.

Over the last 12 months, MAT stock dropped by -9.57%. The one-year Mattel Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.97. The average equity rating for MAT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.56 billion, with 354.58 million shares outstanding and 351.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, MAT stock reached a trading volume of 2837083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mattel Inc. [MAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $24.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Mattel Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 20.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

MAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Mattel Inc. [MAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.11. With this latest performance, MAT shares dropped by -0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.86 for Mattel Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.49, while it was recorded at 21.19 for the last single week of trading, and 18.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mattel Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mattel Inc. [MAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.57 and a Gross Margin at +44.67. Mattel Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.25.

Return on Total Capital for MAT is now 14.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mattel Inc. [MAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.96. Additionally, MAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 126.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mattel Inc. [MAT] managed to generate an average of $11,620 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Mattel Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

MAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel Inc. go to 9.50%.

Mattel Inc. [MAT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.