Market Analysts see Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] gaining to $4.50. Time to buy?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: KC] loss -5.22% or -0.27 points to close at $4.90 with a heavy trading volume of 2286882 shares. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 6:35 AM that Kingsoft Cloud Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Mr. Tao Zou, Chief Executive Officer of Kingsoft Cloud, commented, “With our top priority remaining to achieve high-quality and sustainable development, we keep our focus on selected verticals and invest in core technologies to build our competencies and improve our efficiencies. Our execution of these strategies is well reflected in the sustained robust growth momentum of our gross profit and Non-GAAP EBITDA in the second quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, we are maintaining a high level of agility and quick response to AI trends. This quarter, we launched our Model-as-a-Service solutions to serve AI customers by providing turn-key solutions and to build secure and trusted structures to better connect Large Language Model companies and model usage companies. Looking forward, we will leverage and amplify the synergy with Xiaomi and Kingsoft Corporation ecosystem to fully embrace the opportunities in the AI trend.”.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $5.40, the shares rose to $5.4299 and dropped to $4.845, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KC points out that the company has recorded 18.07% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -176.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, KC reached to a volume of 2286882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KC shares is $5.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for KC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

Trading performance analysis for KC stock

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.43. With this latest performance, KC shares dropped by -26.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.30 for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.07, while it was recorded at 5.09 for the last single week of trading, and 5.11 for the last 200 days.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.52 and a Gross Margin at +3.21. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.50.

Return on Total Capital for KC is now -17.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.90. Additionally, KC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] managed to generate an average of -$324,802 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]

The top three institutional holders of KC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.