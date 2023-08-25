Market Analysts see Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] gaining to $96. Time to buy?

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] traded at a low on 08/24/23, posting a -0.39 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $89.99. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Duke Energy extends industry-leading methane monitoring to interstate natural gas assets with U.S. Department of Energy funding.

An expansion of the company’s methane monitoring platform was selected to receive $1 million in funding.

Collaboration with Williams demonstrates shared dedication to the delivery of clean and reliable energy to customers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2375692 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Duke Energy Corporation stands at 1.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.68%.

The market cap for DUK stock reached $68.98 billion, with 771.00 million shares outstanding and 769.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, DUK reached a trading volume of 2375692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $102.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

How has DUK stock performed recently?

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, DUK shares dropped by -5.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.57 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.62, while it was recorded at 90.15 for the last single week of trading, and 96.23 for the last 200 days.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.33 and a Gross Margin at +27.43. Duke Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.46.

Return on Total Capital for DUK is now 5.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.54. Additionally, DUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] managed to generate an average of $139,022 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 5.95%.

Insider trade positions for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DUK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DUK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.