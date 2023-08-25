Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] Revenue clocked in at $1.82 billion, down -0.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LITE] loss -1.99% on the last trading session, reaching $52.12 price per share at the time. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Lumentum Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Highlights:.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. represents 68.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.45 billion with the latest information. LITE stock price has been found in the range of $51.78 to $54.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, LITE reached a trading volume of 2247298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LITE shares is $52.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LITE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumentum Holdings Inc. is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for LITE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for LITE in the course of the last twelve months was 17.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for LITE stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.81. With this latest performance, LITE shares dropped by -1.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LITE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.53 for Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.19, while it was recorded at 50.65 for the last single week of trading, and 53.01 for the last 200 days.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.96 and a Gross Margin at +29.75. Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.45.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.99.

Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LITE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lumentum Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]

The top three institutional holders of LITE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.