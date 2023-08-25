Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] is 38.59% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: LSCC] closed the trading session at $89.92 on 08/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $89.76, while the highest price level was $97.19. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it is scheduled to meet with institutional investors at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Vail, Colorado.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sherri Luther, Chief Financial Officer, and Rick Muscha, Senior Director of Investor Relations, will discuss Lattice Semiconductor’s strategy and recent financial results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 38.59 percent and weekly performance of 3.87 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, LSCC reached to a volume of 2956447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSCC shares is $101.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is set at 3.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for LSCC in the course of the last twelve months was 52.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

LSCC stock trade performance evaluation

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.87. With this latest performance, LSCC shares gained by 5.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.21 for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.62, while it was recorded at 91.00 for the last single week of trading, and 82.23 for the last 200 days.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.84 and a Gross Margin at +64.02. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.09.

Return on Total Capital for LSCC is now 30.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.55. Additionally, LSCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] managed to generate an average of $188,495 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation go to 15.00%.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LSCC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LSCC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LSCC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.