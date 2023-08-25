JP Morgan slashes price target on Precigen Inc. [PGEN] – find out why.

Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ: PGEN] closed the trading session at $1.53 on 08/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.53, while the highest price level was $1.70. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Precigen Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2023 Financial Results and Provides Update on Portfolio Prioritization and Capital Allocation Strategies to Extend Projected Cash Runway into 2025.

– The FDA confirmed that the ongoing Phase 1/2 single arm study of PRGN-2012 in RRP will serve as the pivotal study to support accelerated approval and no additional randomized, placebo-controlled trial will be required to support submission of a BLA –.

– Company to prioritize portfolio activities to accelerate PRGN-2012 and continue advancement of other key programs, by implementing strategies to reduce clinical costs (e.g., reducing CRO costs without internal R&D headcount reduction) and reduce SG&A costs –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.66 percent and weekly performance of -11.05 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, PGEN reached to a volume of 2406014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Precigen Inc. [PGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGEN shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Precigen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Precigen Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

PGEN stock trade performance evaluation

Precigen Inc. [PGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.05. With this latest performance, PGEN shares gained by 20.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.59 for Precigen Inc. [PGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2857, while it was recorded at 1.6040 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3838 for the last 200 days.

Precigen Inc. [PGEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Precigen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Precigen Inc. [PGEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Precigen Inc. go to 2.40%.

Precigen Inc. [PGEN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PGEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PGEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PGEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.