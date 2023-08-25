JP Morgan slashes price target on Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] – find out why.

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] slipped around -0.88 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $95.75 at the close of the session, down -0.91%. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 6:55 AM that Emerson Accelerates Factory Automation Capabilities With Agreement to Acquire Afag.

Acquisition expands Emerson’s factory automation served market by $9 billion and enhances exposure to key growth markets in discrete and hybrid.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced a definitive agreement to acquire Afag Holding AG (“Afag”), an innovative leader in electric linear motion, feeding and handling automation solutions.

Emerson Electric Co. stock is now -0.32% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EMR Stock saw the intraday high of $97.285 and lowest of $95.705 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 99.65, which means current price is +24.45% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, EMR reached a trading volume of 2029433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $107.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has EMR stock performed recently?

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.02. With this latest performance, EMR shares gained by 3.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.00 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.05, while it was recorded at 95.86 for the last single week of trading, and 88.98 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.04 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.46.

Return on Total Capital for EMR is now 15.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.84. Additionally, EMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] managed to generate an average of $37,789 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EMR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EMR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.