Jefferies lifts Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ: NKTR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.25% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.15%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Nektar Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Cash and investments in marketable securities at June 30, 2023, were $409.4 million as compared to $505.0 million at December 31, 2022. Nektar’s cash and marketable securities are expected to support strategic development activities and operations into at least the middle of 2026.

Over the last 12 months, NKTR stock dropped by -85.72%. The one-year Nektar Therapeutics stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.34. The average equity rating for NKTR stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $121.31 million, with 189.66 million shares outstanding and 188.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.42M shares, NKTR stock reached a trading volume of 2571809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKTR shares is $2.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nektar Therapeutics shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nektar Therapeutics is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18.

NKTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.15. With this latest performance, NKTR shares gained by 20.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.50 for Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6287, while it was recorded at 0.6916 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5402 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nektar Therapeutics Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -260.97 and a Gross Margin at +68.35. Nektar Therapeutics’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -399.98.

Return on Total Capital for NKTR is now -30.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.36. Additionally, NKTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] managed to generate an average of -$1,704,620 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Nektar Therapeutics’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

NKTR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nektar Therapeutics go to -7.30%.

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NKTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NKTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NKTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.