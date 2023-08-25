JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE] Revenue clocked in at $13.70 million, down -51.16% YTD: What’s Next?

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: JCSE] jumped around 0.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.36 at the close of the session, up 38.23%.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited stock is now -51.16% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JCSE Stock saw the intraday high of $0.60 and lowest of $0.2758 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.00, which means current price is +49.07% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 79.06K shares, JCSE reached a trading volume of 7922561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

How has JCSE stock performed recently?

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.86. With this latest performance, JCSE shares dropped by -30.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.93 for JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5077, while it was recorded at 0.3259 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6353 for the last 200 days.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.47 and a Gross Margin at +25.33. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.40.

Return on Total Capital for JCSE is now 8.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.85. Additionally, JCSE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE] managed to generate an average of $8,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE]

The top three institutional holders of JCSE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in JCSE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in JCSE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.