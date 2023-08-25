Intuit Inc. [INTU] Revenue clocked in at $14.07 billion, up 28.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Intuit Inc. [NASDAQ: INTU] price plunged by -0.47 percent to reach at -$2.36. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Intuit Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; Sets Fiscal 2024 Guidance.

Full year revenue grew 13 percent, Small Business and Self-Employed Group revenue grew 24 percent.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023, which ended July 31, 2023.

A sum of 2202881 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.74M shares. Intuit Inc. shares reached a high of $508.55 and dropped to a low of $496.45 until finishing in the latest session at $498.50.

The one-year INTU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.54. The average equity rating for INTU stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Intuit Inc. [INTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTU shares is $516.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Intuit Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuit Inc. is set at 11.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTU in the course of the last twelve months was 32.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

INTU Stock Performance Analysis:

Intuit Inc. [INTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.48. With this latest performance, INTU shares gained by 0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.29 for Intuit Inc. [INTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 481.08, while it was recorded at 492.30 for the last single week of trading, and 430.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intuit Inc. Fundamentals:

Intuit Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

INTU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intuit Inc. go to 16.22%.

Intuit Inc. [INTU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of INTU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in INTU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in INTU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.