HUYA Inc. [HUYA] fell -33.92% so far this year. What now?

HUYA Inc. [NYSE: HUYA] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.66 during the day while it closed the day at $2.61. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM that HUYA Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

HUYA Inc. (“Huya” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

HUYA Inc. stock has also gained 9.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HUYA stock has declined by -23.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -42.76% and lost -33.92% year-on date.

The market cap for HUYA stock reached $670.40 million, with 231.87 million shares outstanding and 89.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, HUYA reached a trading volume of 2778653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HUYA Inc. [HUYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUYA shares is $4.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUYA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for HUYA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HUYA Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.82.

HUYA stock trade performance evaluation

HUYA Inc. [HUYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.66. With this latest performance, HUYA shares dropped by -18.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.89 for HUYA Inc. [HUYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.20, while it was recorded at 2.36 for the last single week of trading, and 3.60 for the last 200 days.

HUYA Inc. [HUYA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

HUYA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HUYA Inc. [HUYA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUYA Inc. go to -6.68%.

HUYA Inc. [HUYA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HUYA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HUYA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HUYA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.