Groupon Inc. [GRPN] gain 41.96% so far this year. What now?

Groupon Inc. [NASDAQ: GRPN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.44% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.75%. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Groupon Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Transformation Plan Tracking to Expectations.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, GRPN stock rose by 17.68%. The one-year Groupon Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -83.99. The average equity rating for GRPN stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $395.85 million, with 30.68 million shares outstanding and 26.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, GRPN stock reached a trading volume of 2670965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Groupon Inc. [GRPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRPN shares is $6.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRPN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Groupon Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Groupon Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70.

GRPN Stock Performance Analysis:

Groupon Inc. [GRPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.75. With this latest performance, GRPN shares gained by 52.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.37 for Groupon Inc. [GRPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.44, while it was recorded at 11.24 for the last single week of trading, and 6.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Groupon Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Groupon Inc. [GRPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.99 and a Gross Margin at +83.66. Groupon Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.66.

Return on Total Capital for GRPN is now -21.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -217.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Groupon Inc. [GRPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,091.54. Additionally, GRPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,763.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Groupon Inc. [GRPN] managed to generate an average of -$81,821 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Groupon Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

GRPN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Groupon Inc. go to 0.90%.

Groupon Inc. [GRPN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GRPN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GRPN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GRPN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.