Global Payments Inc. [GPN] gain 22.06% so far this year. What now?

Global Payments Inc. [NYSE: GPN] closed the trading session at $121.23 on 08/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $121.14, while the highest price level was $123.975. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Global Payments to Present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, announced today that Josh Whipple, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. PDT in Dana Point, Calif.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat from the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.globalpayments.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available after the event.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.06 percent and weekly performance of -3.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, GPN reached to a volume of 2166058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Global Payments Inc. [GPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPN shares is $144.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Global Payments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Payments Inc. is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPN in the course of the last twelve months was 20.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

GPN stock trade performance evaluation

Global Payments Inc. [GPN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.00. With this latest performance, GPN shares gained by 8.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.42 for Global Payments Inc. [GPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.07, while it was recorded at 123.13 for the last single week of trading, and 106.34 for the last 200 days.

Global Payments Inc. [GPN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global Payments Inc. [GPN] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.03 and a Gross Margin at +57.90. Global Payments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.24.

Return on Total Capital for GPN is now 5.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Global Payments Inc. [GPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.02. Additionally, GPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Global Payments Inc. [GPN] managed to generate an average of $4,460 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Global Payments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Global Payments Inc. [GPN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global Payments Inc. go to 14.40%.

Global Payments Inc. [GPN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GPN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GPN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GPN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.