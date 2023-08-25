Fresh Vine Wine Inc. [VINE] Revenue clocked in at $2.30 million, down -50.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. [AMEX: VINE] price surged by 10.40 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. Announces Exploration of Strategic Opportunities to Maximize Shareholder Value.

“We believe it’s in the best interest of our shareholders to investigate a range of strategic alternatives. As we navigate this process, we will do our best to keep shareholders apprised to the best of our ability,” said Mike Pruitt, Interim Chief Executive Officer.

A sum of 2687255 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.38M shares. Fresh Vine Wine Inc. shares reached a high of $0.53 and dropped to a low of $0.43 until finishing in the latest session at $0.49.

Guru’s Opinion on Fresh Vine Wine Inc. [VINE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fresh Vine Wine Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for VINE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

VINE Stock Performance Analysis:

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. [VINE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.71. With this latest performance, VINE shares gained by 1.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VINE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.09 for Fresh Vine Wine Inc. [VINE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4128, while it was recorded at 0.4065 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7747 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fresh Vine Wine Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fresh Vine Wine Inc. [VINE] shares currently have an operating margin of -532.65 and a Gross Margin at +10.80. Fresh Vine Wine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -531.56.

Return on Total Capital for VINE is now -132.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -134.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -134.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. [VINE] managed to generate an average of -$1,900,313 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Fresh Vine Wine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. [VINE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VINE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VINE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VINE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.