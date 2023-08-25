For TriNet Group Inc. [TNET], Analyst sees a rise to $125. What next?

TriNet Group Inc. [NYSE: TNET] slipped around -0.87 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $105.58 at the close of the session, down -0.82%. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM that U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman to Speak at TriNet PeopleForce 2023.

TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the addition of Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman of the U.S. Small Business Administration as a speaker at TriNet PeopleForce 2023. Her discussion will center around the various ways entrepreneurs can financially support their small business through government loans, grants, and other resources.

The three-day, award-winning conference taking place September 12-14, will feature acclaimed leaders from the worlds of business, sports, technology, science, social justice, entertainment, media and more. The event will take place live from The Theater at City Tech in downtown Brooklyn, New York—and virtually from anywhere.

TriNet Group Inc. stock is now 55.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TNET Stock saw the intraday high of $106.63 and lowest of $105.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 111.85, which means current price is +55.08% above from all time high which was touched on 06/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 367.08K shares, TNET reached a trading volume of 3164592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TriNet Group Inc. [TNET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNET shares is $109.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNET stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for TriNet Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TriNet Group Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for TNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for TNET in the course of the last twelve months was 14.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has TNET stock performed recently?

TriNet Group Inc. [TNET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, TNET shares gained by 10.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.76 for TriNet Group Inc. [TNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.50, while it was recorded at 105.56 for the last single week of trading, and 84.53 for the last 200 days.

TriNet Group Inc. [TNET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

TriNet Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for TriNet Group Inc. [TNET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TNET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TriNet Group Inc. go to 7.30%.

Insider trade positions for TriNet Group Inc. [TNET]

The top three institutional holders of TNET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TNET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TNET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.