For Guess? Inc. [GES], Analyst sees a rise to $22. What next?

Guess? Inc. [NYSE: GES] price surged by 26.00 percent to reach at $4.76. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Guess?, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2024 Second Quarter Results.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results:Revenues Increased to $665 Million, Up 3% in Both U.S. Dollars and Constant CurrencyDelivered Operating Margin of 9.7%; Adjusted Operating Margin of 9.8%GAAP EPS of $0.59 and Adjusted EPS of $0.72.

Raises Full Year Fiscal 2024 Outlook:Expects Revenue Growth between 2.5% and 4.0% in U.S. DollarsGAAP and Adjusted Operating Margins between 8.9% and 9.3% and 9.0% and 9.4%, RespectivelyExpects GAAP EPS between $2.22 and $2.37 and Adjusted EPS between $2.88 and $3.08.

A sum of 8135852 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 908.50K shares. Guess? Inc. shares reached a high of $23.85 and dropped to a low of $20.90 until finishing in the latest session at $23.07.

The one-year GES stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.83. The average equity rating for GES stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Guess? Inc. [GES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GES shares is $23.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GES stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Guess? Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guess? Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for GES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.65.

GES Stock Performance Analysis:

Guess? Inc. [GES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.75. With this latest performance, GES shares gained by 11.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.92 for Guess? Inc. [GES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.12, while it was recorded at 19.71 for the last single week of trading, and 20.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Guess? Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guess? Inc. [GES] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.13 and a Gross Margin at +42.14. Guess? Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.51.

Return on Total Capital for GES is now 13.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Guess? Inc. [GES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 212.25. Additionally, GES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guess? Inc. [GES] managed to generate an average of $11,856 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Guess? Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

GES Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Guess? Inc. go to 4.40%.

Guess? Inc. [GES] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.