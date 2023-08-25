For Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH], Analyst sees a rise to $100. What next?

Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE: CAH] surged by $0.8 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $86.785 during the day while it closed the day at $86.17. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 6:55 AM that Cardinal Health Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for Fiscal Year 2023 at High End of Investor Day Guidance.

Fourth quarter revenue increased 13% to $53.5 billion.

Fourth quarter GAAP1 operating earnings were $137 million and GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.25.

Cardinal Health Inc. stock has also loss -0.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CAH stock has inclined by 1.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.90% and gained 12.10% year-on date.

The market cap for CAH stock reached $21.74 billion, with 255.00 million shares outstanding and 249.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, CAH reached a trading volume of 2206885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAH shares is $97.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Cardinal Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardinal Health Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAH in the course of the last twelve months was 9.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CAH stock trade performance evaluation

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.25. With this latest performance, CAH shares dropped by -6.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.46 for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.79, while it was recorded at 85.97 for the last single week of trading, and 81.95 for the last 200 days.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.86 and a Gross Margin at +3.22. Cardinal Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.13.

Cardinal Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardinal Health Inc. go to 14.64%.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CAH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CAH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CAH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.