Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] is 20.96% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] loss -1.52% on the last trading session, reaching $105.96 price per share at the time. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Expedia Group to Participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) will participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference. Peter Kern, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 2:25 pm PT/ 5:25 pm ET.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A live webcast of the session will be available at http://ir.expediagroup.com. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days.

Expedia Group Inc. represents 147.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.97 billion with the latest information. EXPE stock price has been found in the range of $105.905 to $108.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, EXPE reached a trading volume of 2426759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $128.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Melius have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 3.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 44.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 6.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for EXPE stock

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, EXPE shares dropped by -11.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.60 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.79, while it was recorded at 107.48 for the last single week of trading, and 102.37 for the last 200 days.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc. go to 25.63%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]

The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EXPE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EXPE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.