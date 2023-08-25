DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] gain 48.72% so far this year. What now?

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE: DBRG] gained 1.24% on the last trading session, reaching $16.27 price per share at the time. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 3:49 PM that DigitalBridge to Participate in TD Cowen 9th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit in August 2023.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced that senior executives from DigitalBridge and its portfolio companies will participate in the TD Cowen 9th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit, which will take place in Boulder, CO.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge, will be delivering the keynote lunch fireside chat presentation alongside DigitalBridge portfolio company Zayo CEO Steve Smith on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 12:45pm MT.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. represents 158.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.75 billion with the latest information. DBRG stock price has been found in the range of $16.035 to $17.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, DBRG reached a trading volume of 2276083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBRG shares is $23.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalBridge Group Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBRG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.79.

Trading performance analysis for DBRG stock

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.69. With this latest performance, DBRG shares gained by 0.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.61 for DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.47, while it was recorded at 15.75 for the last single week of trading, and 13.24 for the last 200 days.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.25 and a Gross Margin at +15.57. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.13.

Return on Total Capital for DBRG is now -4.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 339.89. Additionally, DBRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 606.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] managed to generate an average of -$577,090 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]

The top three institutional holders of DBRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DBRG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DBRG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.