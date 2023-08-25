Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] Revenue clocked in at $5.13 billion, up 27.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: DLR] price surged by 1.34 percent to reach at $1.69. The company report on August 18, 2023 at 12:23 AM that Digital Realty recognized for Green Innovation at the 24th Singapore Environmental Achievement Awards.

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, today announced that its water-saving initiative for cooling towers at its SIN10 facility has won the inaugural “Green Innovations: Water Solutions” award at the Singapore Environment Council’s 24th Singapore Environmental Achievement Awards (SEAA). The award recognizes businesses, groups, and individuals that have taken significant steps to drive innovation, reduce their environmental impact, and enhance the environment, society and economy in Singapore.

The first-of-its-kind in Singapore’s data center industry, the water-saving solution utilizes DeCaIon (DCI) electrolysis to eliminate the use of chemicals to treat blow-down water discharge – water that is drained from cooling equipment to remove mineral build-up – from the cooling towers in its chiller systems. This allowed Digital Realty to triple the number of times the same pool of water can be used at its SIN10 cooling towers, resulting in 1.24 million liters of water saved monthly. Monthly blow-down water discharge at SIN10 has reduced by 90%, while water usage efficiency (WUE) has improved by 15%, besting the Singapore Public Utilities Board’s industry benchmark of 2.6 Cu.m/MWh for data centers by 30%.

A sum of 3404870 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.02M shares. Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $130.95 and dropped to a low of $126.51 until finishing in the latest session at $127.46.

The one-year DLR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.0. The average equity rating for DLR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLR shares is $122.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Realty Trust Inc. is set at 3.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

DLR Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.60. With this latest performance, DLR shares gained by 7.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.18 for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.88, while it was recorded at 123.85 for the last single week of trading, and 106.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digital Realty Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.10 and a Gross Margin at +23.37. Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.05.

Return on Total Capital for DLR is now 1.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.76. Additionally, DLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] managed to generate an average of $110,693 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

DLR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. go to 20.43%.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DLR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DLR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.