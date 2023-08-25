CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] Stock trading around $13.57 per share: What’s Next?

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.81% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.08%. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 4:04 PM that CymaBay Reports Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Top-line data from RESPONSE Phase 3 study in PBC expected by end of September 2023.

Over the last 12 months, CBAY stock rose by 258.05%. The one-year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.1. The average equity rating for CBAY stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.30 billion, with 102.15 million shares outstanding and 92.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, CBAY stock reached a trading volume of 3229813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBAY shares is $17.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23.

CBAY Stock Performance Analysis:

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.08. With this latest performance, CBAY shares gained by 17.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 258.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.43 for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.18, while it was recorded at 12.95 for the last single week of trading, and 8.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CBAY is now -59.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 251.48. Additionally, CBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 249.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] managed to generate an average of -$1,766,683 per employee.CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.50 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CBAY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CBAY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.