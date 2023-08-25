Citigroup lifts Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ: RKLB] price plunged by -4.72 percent to reach at -$0.28. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 12:08 AM that Rocket Lab Launches 40th Electron Mission, Successfully Flies Reused Engine.

Payload successfully deployed to orbit for Capella Space.

A sum of 2957613 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.61M shares. Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares reached a high of $6.0794 and dropped to a low of $5.60 until finishing in the latest session at $5.65.

The one-year RKLB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.52. The average equity rating for RKLB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKLB shares is $9.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

RKLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.62. With this latest performance, RKLB shares dropped by -20.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.43 for Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.35, while it was recorded at 5.83 for the last single week of trading, and 4.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rocket Lab USA Inc. Fundamentals:

Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RKLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with RKLB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.