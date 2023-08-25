CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] Is Currently -1.13 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] closed the trading session at $73.56 on 08/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $72.40, while the highest price level was $74.03. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Reports First Half 2023 Net Earnings of $1.09 Billion, Adjusted EBITDA of $1.72 Billion.

Strong Operational Performance, Robust Demand Underpin Solid Results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.66 percent and weekly performance of -5.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, CF reached to a volume of 2350324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $86.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.00.

CF stock trade performance evaluation

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.51. With this latest performance, CF shares dropped by -9.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.81 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.65, while it was recorded at 76.58 for the last single week of trading, and 80.62 for the last 200 days.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.35 and a Gross Margin at +51.94. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.91.

Return on Total Capital for CF is now 53.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 44.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 81.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.85. Additionally, CF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] managed to generate an average of $1,239,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.