BTIG Research slashes price target on Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] – find out why.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] price plunged by -0.30 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2023.

– Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.54 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.49 per Diluted Share –.

– Undepreciated Book Value Per Share Increased to $21.46 –.

A sum of 2023229 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.80M shares. Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $19.94 and dropped to a low of $19.5747 until finishing in the latest session at $19.66.

The one-year STWD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.36. The average equity rating for STWD stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STWD shares is $21.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

STWD Stock Performance Analysis:

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, STWD shares dropped by -4.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.12 for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.00, while it was recorded at 19.48 for the last single week of trading, and 19.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Starwood Property Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +68.39 and a Gross Margin at +83.78. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +55.01.

Return on Total Capital for STWD is now 4.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 317.93. Additionally, STWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 267.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] managed to generate an average of $2,946,076 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

STWD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. go to 4.99%.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of STWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in STWD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in STWD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.