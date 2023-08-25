Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] is -17.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.08 during the day while it closed the day at $3.94. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Ballard Reports Q2 2023 Results.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

“We are making important progress on our strategic priorities as communicated at our 2023 Capital Markets Day. During Q2, we grew our order book, invested in next-generation fuel cell products, and continued to drive our product cost reduction programs,” said Randy MacEwen, President and CEO. “We continue to see growing customer interest across our market verticals, which is reflected in $25.1 million of new orders in Q2 and a growing sales pipeline. Importantly, our Power Products backlog is now up over 140% compared to the prior year period. We are particularly excited by the growing customer engagement levels in the US and European markets.”.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock has also loss -6.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BLDP stock has declined by -10.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.60% and lost -17.75% year-on date.

The market cap for BLDP stock reached $1.18 billion, with 298.68 million shares outstanding and 252.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, BLDP reached a trading volume of 2600835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74.

BLDP stock trade performance evaluation

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.19. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -13.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.61 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.47, while it was recorded at 4.08 for the last single week of trading, and 5.12 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -178.86 and a Gross Margin at -25.80. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -207.07.

Return on Total Capital for BLDP is now -11.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.36. Additionally, BLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] managed to generate an average of -$174,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.70 and a Current Ratio set at 13.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: Institutional Ownership

