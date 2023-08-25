AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX] is 1.41% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AVDX] closed the trading session at $10.08 on 08/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.825, while the highest price level was $10.155. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM that AvidXchange Names John Feldman Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Doug Anderson as Chief Product Officer.

Feldman joined AvidXchange in 2019 as Senior Vice President of Operations. Prior to joining the company, Feldman spent over three decades in the financial services industry with globally renowned institutions, including Bank of America and Capital One, transforming operational environments, leading effective cross-functional teams and driving innovation.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.41 percent and weekly performance of 0.70 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, AVDX reached to a volume of 2337359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVDX shares is $13.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13.

AVDX stock trade performance evaluation

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.70. With this latest performance, AVDX shares dropped by -17.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.92 for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.82, while it was recorded at 9.91 for the last single week of trading, and 9.53 for the last 200 days.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. [AVDX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AVDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AVDX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AVDX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.