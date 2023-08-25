Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] moved up 2.07: Why It’s Important

Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ: ADSK] gained 2.07% on the last trading session, reaching $208.60 price per share at the time. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Autodesk to present at upcoming investor conferences.

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today announced its executives will be speaking at the following investor conferences:.

Autodesk Inc. represents 215.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $44.37 billion with the latest information. ADSK stock price has been found in the range of $208.135 to $216.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, ADSK reached a trading volume of 2632875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADSK shares is $232.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADSK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Autodesk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Autodesk Inc. is set at 5.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 50.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADSK in the course of the last twelve months was 19.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for ADSK stock

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.98. With this latest performance, ADSK shares dropped by -1.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.35 for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 208.07, while it was recorded at 203.05 for the last single week of trading, and 203.38 for the last 200 days.

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.06 and a Gross Margin at +89.54. Autodesk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.64.

Return on Total Capital for ADSK is now 25.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 82.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 232.84. Additionally, ADSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 225.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] managed to generate an average of $60,073 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Autodesk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADSK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Autodesk Inc. go to 14.38%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]

The top three institutional holders of ADSK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ADSK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ADSK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.