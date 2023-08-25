Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] Revenue clocked in at $99.88 billion, down -13.48% YTD: What’s Next?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE: ADM] price plunged by -0.99 percent to reach at -$0.8. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM that ADM to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference 2023.

ADM (NYSE: ADM) will present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference 2023 in Boston on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Vikram Luthar, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Vince Macciocchi, Senior Vice President, President, Nutrition and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 2:15 p.m. EST. The event will be broadcast live at www.adm.com/webcast, and a replay will also be available for a limited time on www.adm.com/webcast.

A sum of 2282230 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.73M shares. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares reached a high of $81.45 and dropped to a low of $80.23 until finishing in the latest session at $80.33.

The one-year ADM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.71. The average equity rating for ADM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $98.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ADM Stock Performance Analysis:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.68. With this latest performance, ADM shares dropped by -7.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.26 for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.44, while it was recorded at 81.51 for the last single week of trading, and 82.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.62 and a Gross Margin at +6.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.27.

Return on Total Capital for ADM is now 10.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.37. Additionally, ADM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] managed to generate an average of $103,331 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.75.Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ADM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company go to -0.60%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ADM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ADM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ADM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.