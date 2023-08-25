American Express Company [AXP] moved down -1.03: Why It’s Important

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] plunged by -$1.65 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $161.42 during the day while it closed the day at $157.79. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM that American Express Vice Chair Douglas E. Buckminster to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Vice Chair Douglas E. Buckminster will participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 11:15 a.m. Eastern. Mr. Buckminster will participate in a fireside chat relating to the company’s business strategy and financial performance.

A live audio webcast of the discussion will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay of the presentation will be available after the event at the same website address.

American Express Company stock has also loss -1.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AXP stock has inclined by 4.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.91% and gained 6.80% year-on date.

The market cap for AXP stock reached $116.46 billion, with 740.00 million shares outstanding and 735.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, AXP reached a trading volume of 2452373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $182.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 55.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 7.87.

AXP stock trade performance evaluation

American Express Company [AXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.74. With this latest performance, AXP shares dropped by -5.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.40 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.48, while it was recorded at 159.48 for the last single week of trading, and 162.15 for the last 200 days.

American Express Company [AXP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.70 and a Gross Margin at +63.84. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.41.

Return on Total Capital for AXP is now 16.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Express Company [AXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 177.74. Additionally, AXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Express Company [AXP] managed to generate an average of $96,468 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Express Company [AXP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 14.80%.

American Express Company [AXP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AXP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AXP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.