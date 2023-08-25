Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] Stock trading around $119.49 per share: What’s Next?

Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE: A] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.30% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.13%. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Agilent Receives European IVDR Certification for Companion Diagnostic Assay.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the issuing of a companion diagnostic (CDx) Class C IVDR certification for PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx, Code SK006. This CDx assay has previously been CE-IVD–marked for sales in the European Union and is now certified in accordance with the new EU Regulation for in vitro diagnostic medical devices (IVDR).

PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx, Code SK006, is indicated as an aid in identifying certain cancer patients for treatment with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, and Regeneron’s anti-PD-1 therapy LIBTAYO® (cemiplimab). The IVDR certification covers five CDx cancer indications for KEYTRUDA: non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), urothelial carcinoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal cancer, and triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). Furthermore, the IVDR certification covers NSCLC for LIBTAYO.

Over the last 12 months, A stock dropped by -9.91%. The one-year Agilent Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.23. The average equity rating for A stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.48 billion, with 296.00 million shares outstanding and 292.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, A stock reached a trading volume of 2045904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for A shares is $139.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on A stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Agilent Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agilent Technologies Inc. is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for A stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for A in the course of the last twelve months was 33.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

A Stock Performance Analysis:

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.13. With this latest performance, A shares dropped by -6.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for A stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.33 for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.90, while it was recorded at 118.87 for the last single week of trading, and 136.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agilent Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.10 and a Gross Margin at +53.83. Agilent Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.31.

Return on Total Capital for A is now 19.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.06. Additionally, A Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] managed to generate an average of $69,282 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Agilent Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

A Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for A. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agilent Technologies Inc. go to 7.37%.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of A stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in A stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in A stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.