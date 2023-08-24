Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] Is Currently 13.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [NYSE: WSM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.48% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.02%. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. announces second quarter 2023 results.

Q2 comparable brand revenue -11.9%Operating margin of 14.6%; diluted EPS of $3.12Revises 2023 outlook with lower revenues offset by higher operating margin.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) today announced operating results for the second quarter ended July 30, 2023 versus the second quarter ended July 31, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, WSM stock dropped by -10.93%. The one-year Williams-Sonoma Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.87. The average equity rating for WSM stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.93 billion, with 65.85 million shares outstanding and 63.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, WSM stock reached a trading volume of 4006395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSM shares is $126.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSM stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Williams-Sonoma Inc. is set at 4.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

WSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.02. With this latest performance, WSM shares gained by 5.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.46 for Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.48, while it was recorded at 132.41 for the last single week of trading, and 123.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Williams-Sonoma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.54 and a Gross Margin at +42.39. Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.00.

Return on Total Capital for WSM is now 49.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 67.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.87. Additionally, WSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] managed to generate an average of $53,455 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 70.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.87.Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

WSM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Williams-Sonoma Inc. go to -7.00%.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WSM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WSM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.