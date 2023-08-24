why Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $84.23

Toll Brothers Inc. [NYSE: TOL] jumped around 2.93 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $78.85 at the close of the session, up 3.86%. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Toll Brothers Reports FY 2023 3rd Quarter Results.

Toll Brothers Inc. stock is now 57.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TOL Stock saw the intraday high of $80.13 and lowest of $76.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 83.72, which means current price is +58.11% above from all time high which was touched on 07/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, TOL reached a trading volume of 4286679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOL shares is $84.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Toll Brothers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toll Brothers Inc. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for TOL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.82.

How has TOL stock performed recently?

Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.61. With this latest performance, TOL shares dropped by -2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.03 for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.65, while it was recorded at 76.53 for the last single week of trading, and 62.69 for the last 200 days.

Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.68 and a Gross Margin at +24.20. Toll Brothers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.52.

Return on Total Capital for TOL is now 16.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.76. Additionally, TOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] managed to generate an average of $247,404 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toll Brothers Inc. go to 1.30%.

Insider trade positions for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]

The top three institutional holders of TOL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TOL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TOL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.