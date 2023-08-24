Wall Street Analyst Upgrade NetApp Inc. [NTAP]. What else is Wall St. saying

NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ: NTAP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.03% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.49%. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 4:01 PM that NetApp Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Results.

Net revenues of $1.43 billion for the first quarter.

Introduced significant innovations, including NetApp™ ASA A-Series, a new line of all-flash SAN storage systems.

Over the last 12 months, NTAP stock rose by 4.79%. The one-year NetApp Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.63. The average equity rating for NTAP stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.07 billion, with 214.00 million shares outstanding and 210.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, NTAP stock reached a trading volume of 3386523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NetApp Inc. [NTAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTAP shares is $76.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NetApp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NetApp Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTAP in the course of the last twelve months was 18.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

NTAP Stock Performance Analysis:

NetApp Inc. [NTAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, NTAP shares dropped by -3.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.35 for NetApp Inc. [NTAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.66, while it was recorded at 75.97 for the last single week of trading, and 68.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NetApp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NetApp Inc. [NTAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.15 and a Gross Margin at +65.72. NetApp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.04.

Return on Total Capital for NTAP is now 30.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 127.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NetApp Inc. [NTAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 231.58. Additionally, NTAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 227.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NetApp Inc. [NTAP] managed to generate an average of $106,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.NetApp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NTAP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NetApp Inc. go to 7.91%.

NetApp Inc. [NTAP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NTAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NTAP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NTAP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.