Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Premier Inc. [PINC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Premier Inc. [NASDAQ: PINC] plunged by -$2.16 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $23.63 during the day while it closed the day at $21.89. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Premier, Inc. Reports Fiscal-Year 2023 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, today reported financial results for the fiscal year 2023 fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2023.

“I would like to express my gratitude to our employees for their hard work and ongoing commitment as we continue to serve our vital role as a trusted and embedded partner for our healthcare provider members and other customers as they navigate a very challenging market environment,” said Michael J. Alkire, Premier’s President and CEO. “Leveraging our unique vantage point at the intersection of providers, suppliers, employers, government agencies and other stakeholders, we continued to focus on innovating around the capabilities that our members and other customers will need in the future as they deliver high-quality, cost-effective healthcare to the communities they serve.”.

Premier Inc. stock has also loss -15.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PINC stock has declined by -16.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.22% and lost -37.42% year-on date.

The market cap for PINC stock reached $2.65 billion, with 118.87 million shares outstanding and 118.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 744.20K shares, PINC reached a trading volume of 2442522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Premier Inc. [PINC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINC shares is $34.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Premier Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-24-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Premier Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PINC stock trade performance evaluation

Premier Inc. [PINC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.42. With this latest performance, PINC shares dropped by -20.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 10.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 5.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 16.46 for Premier Inc. [PINC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.02, while it was recorded at 24.39 for the last single week of trading, and 30.44 for the last 200 days.

Premier Inc. [PINC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Premier Inc. [PINC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.95 and a Gross Margin at +58.70. Premier Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.55.

Return on Total Capital for PINC is now 9.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Premier Inc. [PINC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.14. Additionally, PINC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Premier Inc. [PINC] managed to generate an average of $102,257 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Premier Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Premier Inc. [PINC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Premier Inc. go to 7.20%.

Premier Inc. [PINC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PINC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PINC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PINC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.