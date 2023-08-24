VTEX [VTEX] Stock trading around $6.28 per share: What’s Next?

VTEX [NYSE: VTEX] jumped around 0.53 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.28 at the close of the session, up 9.22%. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 11:30 AM that VTEX is Ranked 2nd for Use Cases: B2C Digital Commerce, and B2C and B2B Digital Commerce on Same Platform in the 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Digital Commerce.

VTEX is also recognized as a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the global enterprise digital commerce platform is named a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. VTEX has also ranked second for the following Use Cases: B2C Digital Commerce (4.14/5), B2C and B2B Digital Commerce on the Same Platform (3.96/5), and Complex Business Models (4.01/5); And it is rated third for the Composable Commerce (4.25/5) Use Case, and fifth for the B2B Digital Commerce (3.85/5) Use Case in the 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Digital Commerce.

VTEX stock is now 67.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VTEX Stock saw the intraday high of $6.68 and lowest of $6.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.89, which means current price is +93.83% above from all time high which was touched on 08/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 438.03K shares, VTEX reached a trading volume of 2752190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VTEX [VTEX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTEX shares is $5.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for VTEX shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-24-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VTEX is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

How has VTEX stock performed recently?

VTEX [VTEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.87. With this latest performance, VTEX shares gained by 19.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.90 for VTEX [VTEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.03, while it was recorded at 5.52 for the last single week of trading, and 4.19 for the last 200 days.

VTEX [VTEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

VTEX’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Insider trade positions for VTEX [VTEX]

The top three institutional holders of VTEX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%.