Upwork Inc. [UPWK] gain 48.95% so far this year. What now?

Upwork Inc. [NASDAQ: UPWK] jumped around 1.18 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $15.55 at the close of the session, up 8.21%. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Upwork Unveils Top 10 Generative AI-Related Searches and Hires in First Half of 2023.

ChatGPT, Natural Language Processing (NLP), TensorFlow, and Image Processing make the list for top generative AI-related hires on the Upwork platform.

Upwork Inc. stock is now 48.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UPWK Stock saw the intraday high of $15.69 and lowest of $14.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.58, which means current price is +137.04% above from all time high which was touched on 08/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, UPWK reached a trading volume of 4734592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Upwork Inc. [UPWK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPWK shares is $14.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Upwork Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upwork Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPWK in the course of the last twelve months was 799.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

How has UPWK stock performed recently?

Upwork Inc. [UPWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.47. With this latest performance, UPWK shares gained by 57.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.68 for Upwork Inc. [UPWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.08, while it was recorded at 14.34 for the last single week of trading, and 10.96 for the last 200 days.

Upwork Inc. [UPWK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upwork Inc. [UPWK] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.86 and a Gross Margin at +74.06. Upwork Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.54.

Return on Total Capital for UPWK is now -10.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upwork Inc. [UPWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.82. Additionally, UPWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 231.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upwork Inc. [UPWK] managed to generate an average of -$105,747 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Upwork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Insider trade positions for Upwork Inc. [UPWK]

The top three institutional holders of UPWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in UPWK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in UPWK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.